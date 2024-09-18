World’s Most Expensive Coffee Is Made From This Animal’s Potty, And The Price Will Shock You

Indonesia’s Luwak Coffee is known as the most expensive coffee in the world, sparking curiosity globally. Coffee lovers must know about Luwak Coffee. For those unaware, it’s not a coffee bean variety but rather a unique method of processing the beans. Did you know that sometimes the price of Luwak Coffee beans can go up to 100 USD per kilogram?

To make Luwak Coffee, green beans are collected and fed to civet cats (a cat-like mammal). The beans pass through the digestive system of the civets, and the beans are later collected from their feces. It’s said that the civet's digestive process alters the beans' structure, giving the coffee its distinct flavor. Fans describe the taste as "super smooth" and less bitter than traditional coffee.

Reports suggest that most Luwak Coffee comes from farms where civets are caged and fed these coffee berries. Civets don’t exclusively eat these beans—they also consume various fruits, berries, and insects.