Advertisement
trendingNowenglish2794791https://zeenews.india.com/viral/worlds-most-expensive-coffee-luwak-animal-poop-unique-flavor-price-2794791.html
Newsviral
LUWAK COFFEE PRICE

World’s Most Expensive Coffee Is Made From This Animal’s Potty, And The Price Will Shock You

Though controversial, this method alters the bean’s structure, offering a 'super smooth' and less bitter taste compared to regular coffee.

Written By Zee Media Bureau|Last Updated: Sep 18, 2024, 10:54 AM IST|Source: Bureau
Follow Us

Trending Photos

World’s Most Expensive Coffee Is Made From This Animal’s Potty, And The Price Will Shock You

Indonesia’s Luwak Coffee is known as the most expensive coffee in the world, sparking curiosity globally. Coffee lovers must know about Luwak Coffee. For those unaware, it’s not a coffee bean variety but rather a unique method of processing the beans. Did you know that sometimes the price of Luwak Coffee beans can go up to 100 USD per kilogram?

To make Luwak Coffee, green beans are collected and fed to civet cats (a cat-like mammal). The beans pass through the digestive system of the civets, and the beans are later collected from their feces. It’s said that the civet's digestive process alters the beans' structure, giving the coffee its distinct flavor. Fans describe the taste as "super smooth" and less bitter than traditional coffee.

Reports suggest that most Luwak Coffee comes from farms where civets are caged and fed these coffee berries. Civets don’t exclusively eat these beans—they also consume various fruits, berries, and insects.

Advertisement

Live Tv

Advertisement

Trending news

DNA Video
DNA: Madhya Pradesh's Shocking Daughter Market Exposed
DNA Video
DNA: Supreme Court Halts Bulldozer Action
DNA Video
DNA: Kejriwal Resigns, Atishi Becomes Delhi's New CM
DNA Video
DNA: Lebanon Pager Explosions Shocks World
DNA Video
DNA: Hindu-Muslim QR Code Battle Continues Over Waqf Bill
DNA Video
DNA: Gangajal and Gita Controversy at Roorkee Urs
DNA Video
DNA: Barawafat Slogans Spark Controversy in Siddharthnagar
DNA Video
DNA: Who Turned Bappa Into 'Bhaijaan'?
DNA Video
DNA: 3 Terrorists Killed in Baramulla, Kishtwar Encounter Continues
DNA Video
DNA: Ghaziabad Shocker- Juice Shop Owner Caught Mixing Urine in Juice for Six Months