Zomato Delivery Partner Cries In GTB Nagar, Alleges Account Blockage; Company Responds

New Delhi: In a heart-wrenching incident in Delhi's GTB Nagar, an individual stumbled upon a Zomato delivery partner in tears, desperately seeking help from passersby. The delivery partner, visibly distressed, revealed that Zomato had blocked his account, coinciding with his sister's upcoming wedding.

User Post On X

Soham Bhattacharya, the individual who encountered the delivery partner, shared the poignant encounter on the social media platform 'X'.

In his post, Bhattacharya recounted the delivery partner's emotional plea, detailing how he was sobbing and requesting financial assistance from anyone who would listen.

The delivery partner explained that he had been saving every penny for his sister's wedding and hadn't eaten in order to conserve funds. Take a look at his post:

This guy's sister's wedding is in few days & @zomato @zomatocare blocked his account! He was sobbing like anything near GTB Nagar, going to everyone and asking for some money. He told me he didn't eat anything saving it all for her wedding



Please make it viral if you can pic.twitter.com/sl8juEBsaJ — Soham Bhattacharya (@Sohamllb) March 28, 2024

Call For Action

Bhattacharya's post quickly gained traction, garnering over 3.3 million views as it circulated online. He urged users to spread the word, hoping to draw attention to the delivery partner's plight.

If anyone wants to help this poor fellow please do. Though I am not sure how genuine it is but he was crying like anything. @zomato @zomatocare Please look into it. pic.twitter.com/n7ct7V2GKe March 28, 2024

Zomato's Response

In response to the viral post, Zomato acknowledged the situation and expressed their appreciation for their delivery partners. The food-delivery giant assured that they would investigate the matter and take appropriate action to address the issue.

We deeply value our delivery partners, and we understand the impact that actions like blocking an ID can have. Rest assured, we take such matters seriously. We assure you, we'll look into this. Our delivery partners are as important to us as our customers. — Zomato Care (@zomatocare) March 28, 2024

Users Reactions:

Kids in Lower Middle Class.families, d youth goes away working very hard, supporting d family. Do you realize how these boys wait under d shade of trees, till d order is being prepared. Whether it's winter or summer time. Don't harass them for money-Their curse would destroy U. pic.twitter.com/uhjQMeQEe9 March 28, 2024

Zomato charged us so much taxes and exploits their employee like this — Ashwani Tiwari (@tiwariashwani33) March 28, 2024