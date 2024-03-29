Advertisement
Newsviral
VIRAL

Zomato Delivery Partner Cries In GTB Nagar, Alleges Account Blockage; Company Responds

Bhattacharya's post quickly gained traction, garnering over 3.3 million views as it circulated online.

Written By Zee Media Bureau|Edited By:  Pawan Rai|Last Updated: Mar 29, 2024, 05:13 PM IST|Source: Bureau
Follow Us

Trending Photos

Zomato Delivery Partner Cries In GTB Nagar, Alleges Account Blockage; Company Responds Image Credit: Twitter/ @Sohamllb

New Delhi: In a heart-wrenching incident in Delhi's GTB Nagar, an individual stumbled upon a Zomato delivery partner in tears, desperately seeking help from passersby. The delivery partner, visibly distressed, revealed that Zomato had blocked his account, coinciding with his sister's upcoming wedding.

User Post On X

Soham Bhattacharya, the individual who encountered the delivery partner, shared the poignant encounter on the social media platform 'X'. (Also Read: Mutual Fund Investors ALERT! One Needs To Do THIS By March 31 To Avoid Transaction Blocks)

In his post, Bhattacharya recounted the delivery partner's emotional plea, detailing how he was sobbing and requesting financial assistance from anyone who would listen. (Also Read: Sam Bankman-Fried: Once Among America's Wealthiest, Now Facing 25 Years Behind Bars -- Read All About Former Crytpo Mogul)

The delivery partner explained that he had been saving every penny for his sister's wedding and hadn't eaten in order to conserve funds. Take a look at his post:

Call For Action

Bhattacharya's post quickly gained traction, garnering over 3.3 million views as it circulated online. He urged users to spread the word, hoping to draw attention to the delivery partner's plight.

Zomato's Response

In response to the viral post, Zomato acknowledged the situation and expressed their appreciation for their delivery partners. The food-delivery giant assured that they would investigate the matter and take appropriate action to address the issue.

Users Reactions:

Advertisement

Live Tv

Advertisement

Trending news

DNA Video
DNA: Inside story of Baltimore bridge disaster
DNA Video
DNA: What is Congress' 'Remove EVM' formula?
DNA Video
DNA: Who is killing Chinese Nationals in Pakistan?
DNA Video
DNA: Complete story of Kangana-Shrinate controversy
DNA Video
DNA: E-Waste...the 'Enemy' of Earth
DNA Video
DNA: Will Israel accept UNSC resolution?
DNA Video
Arvind Kejriwal Arrest Update: Was Kejriwal's arrest 'fixed'?
DNA Video
DNA: Analysis of 'Anti India' report of 'Happiest countries'
DNA Video
DNA: NASA report on rising temperatures
DNA Video
Investigative DNA test of Badaun double murder