Bengali actor Payel Sarkar joins BJP in presence of state party chief Dilip Ghosh

New Delhi: Bengali actor Payel Sarkar joined the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) on Thursday (February 25, 2021) in the presence of party chief JP Nadda, just ahead of the scheduled state assembly elections which is due in April-May.

Popular Tollywood actress Payel Sarkar joined the party in the presence of BJP's state unit president Dilip Ghosh and other senior leaders. Earlier, actor Yash Dasgupta too joined BJP.

On Wednesday, former India cricketer Ashoke Dinda joined BJP hours after another cricketer Manoj Tiwary was included in the Trinamool Congress.

On the other hand, many local Bengali film and television industry representatives like June Malliah, Sayoni Ghosh, Kanchan Mallick and cricketer Manoj Tiwari had joined the Trinamool Congress in a rally at Sahaganj, in the presence of Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee.

Meanwhile, BJP chief J P Nadda who is in West Bengal launched 'Lokkho Sonar Bangla' (target to build golden Bengal).

"The Lokkho Sonar Bangla campaign will begin on March 3 and continue till March 30. We aim to reach out to more than two crore people of the state spread across all the 294 constituencies," he said.

Nadda said that BJP aims to build a West Bengal where women can live without fear and students from the Matua community get education and jobs to lead a good life.