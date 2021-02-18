हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
West Bengal

BJP leader Shibaji Singha Roy injured in attack at West Bengal's Kolkata, hospitalised

West Bengal's BJP District President North Kolkata Shibaji Singha Roy sustained injuries after he along with other BJP leaders were attacked allegedly by TMC cadres. The incident took place when they were on their way to meet Deputy Commissioner of Kolkata Police.

BJP leader Shibaji Singha Roy injured in attack at West Bengal&#039;s Kolkata, hospitalised

Kolkata: West Bengal's BJP District President North Kolkata Shibaji Singha Roy sustained injuries after he along with other party leaders including Suvendu Adhikari and Shankudeb Panda were attacked allegedly by TMC cadres at Phoolbagan. Roy has been admitted to a hospital.

As per reports clashes erupted between TMC-BJP cadres in Phoolbagan after BJP leader Suvendu Adhikari was gheraoed allegedly by TMC party workers. The incident took place when Adhikari was on his way to meet Deputy Commissioner of Kolkata Police.

While Lok Sabha MP from Balurghat Dr Sukanta Majumdar commented that law and order is 'missing' in West Bengal.

"Another murderous attack on BJP leaders by TMC goons near Phoolbagan. This time it was the trio of Suvendu Adhikari, Shanku Deb and Shibaji Singha Roy, who is grievously injured in the attack. Law and order was never there and is missing now," Majumdar tweeted. 

Earlier on Wednesday, West Bengal Minister of State for Labour Jakir Hossain suffered injuries after unidentified persons hurled crude bombs at him while he was walking towards Nimtita Railway station to board the train for Kolkata.

At least two other persons who were with Hossain have also reportedly been injured in the incident.

The minister was then rushed to Jangipur Hospital and as per latest reports, he is now being shifted to a hospital in Kolkata. 

 Notably, assembly elections in West Bengal are slated to take place in the upcoming months.

(With inputs from ANI)

