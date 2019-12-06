हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Zee News

Mobile Reporter

Live TV

Elections

Videos

Photos

Blogs

Top News

Latest News

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Technology

India

States

World

Business

Science & Environment

Health

CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH
Trinamool Congress

BJP office vandalised by TMC people in WB: MLA Pawan Singh

BJP's Bhatpara MLA alleged that he was attacked by Trinamool goons who hurled bombs on him on Thursday.

BJP office vandalised by TMC people in WB: MLA Pawan Singh
ANI photo

North 24 Parganas: BJP's Bhatpara MLA Pawan Singh alleged that his party office was vandalised and he was attacked with bombs by the Trinamool Congress (TMC) people on Thursday.

"I got to know that my party office is being vandalised. When I went there I saw a boy painting it in colours of TMC flag, after being caught he said that he had been ordered to paint the office in TMC colour flag," said Singh.

"We informed the police. They told us they will come in 10 minutes. Meanwhile, two bombs were hurled at us but none of them exploded. We showed this to the police and left from the area," he added.

The MLA further asserted that a bomb was hurled the police too and it exploded.

Tags:
Trinamool CongressWest BengalPawan SinghBhatpara
Next
Story

Bihar’s Maoist linkman nabbed in Kolkata

Must Watch

PT13M10S

News 50: Watch top news stories of the day