BJP to gherao over 50 police stations across Kolkata on Wednesday over death of party MLA Debendra Nath Ray

The West Bengal unit of the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) will gherao more than 50 police stations across Kolkata at 12 noon on July 15 and staged protests over the death of Hematabad BJP MLA Debendra Nath Ray. The state police on Tuesday arrested one person in connection with the death of Ray. This is the first such arrest made by the police.

Ray was found hanging at a shop near his home in Bindal village on July 13 morning. His family alleged that he was killed and then hanged. The BJP has demanded a Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) inquiry into the death of Ray.

Taking to micro-blogging site Twitter, BJP state president Dilip Ghosh had called it a 'cold-blooded murder' which 'is shocking and unfortunate'. He had asked for a CBI investigation as the Mamata Banerjee-led Trinamool Congress (TMC) 'will not do fair enquiry.'

On July 15, General Secretary Sanjay Singh will hold a protest at 11 am outside the Park Street Police Station demanding justice for Ray, Mahila Morcha President Agnimitra Paul will protest outside the Anandapur Police Station at the same time.

State president, Dilip Ghosh will hold several protests throughout the day--Eco Park, Newtown at 5.10 am for Morning Walk and Cha Chakra; Dubrajpur Court at 11.30 am and Birbhum's Dubrajpur at 2 pm for the Organisational Meeting.

On Tuesday, a post-mortem report stated that Ray's death was due to hanging and no other injury marks were found on his body. A BJP delegation also met President Ram Nath Kovind and cited 'political killings' in West Bengal. The delegation sought the dismissal of the ruling Trinamool Congress government led by Mamata Banerjee in the state, confirmed party MP Raju Bista.

A suicide note was found from the pocket of Ray. The note mentions the names of two persons and reads, "these two people are responsible for my death". The names are not being shared by the police as their role need to be investigated.