HOWRAH MURDER

BREAKING: Four members of family murdered in Howrah over old dispute, accused

According to initial reports, two women, a teenager and a minor girl are among the deceased. The brutal murder of four members of the same family took place on MC Ghosh Lane in Howrah.

Written By  Zee Media Bureau|Last Updated: Aug 11, 2022, 08:13 AM IST|Source: Bureau
  • 4 members of a family were murdered in the Howrah district of West Bengal
  • 2 women, a teenager and a minor girl are among the deceased
  • They were murdered over an old family dispute
  • The main accused fled from the spot while his wife has been arrested

KOLKATA: In a shocking incident, four members of the family were brutally murdered in the Howrah district of West Bengal on Wednesday night over an old dispute. According to initial reports, two women, a teenager and a minor girl are among the deceased. The brutal murder of four members of the same family took place on MC Ghosh Lane in Howrah.

A couple is said to be behind this gruesome killing. After the incident, the main accused fled from the spot while his wife has been arrested. According to local sources, the neighbours reported the matter to the police after they saw blood coming out of the door of the family's house at night. 

A police team which immediately visited the crime scene later recovered four bodies lying in a pool of blood.

Further investigation is underway.

