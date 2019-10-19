British national found dead at Kolkata guest house, police says no foul play

KOLKATA: A British tourist was found dead at a guest house in Kolkata’s Jodhpur Park area, the state's police said on Saturday.

Helen Maria, 69, was found in an unconscious state on the first floor of the guest house in Jodhpur Park area where she was staying along with five others of her family since October 17, the police said.

“The group had a closed-door party last night in their room in the guest house where they had hard drinks… Her body was sent for post-mortem to ascertain the actual cause of her death,” the police officer added.

During the investigation, it was found that the lady had come to India with a valid passport along with her co-travellers and stayed at the 1st floor of premises no. 141, Jodhpur Park, Kolkata- 68.

“She was rushed to the nearby MR Bangur Hospital where she was declared brought dead. Maria had come to the city on October 17 along with five others. They were scheduled to leave for Mumbai this evening,” the Investigating officer of the Lake Police Station said.

''Last night, the victim had dinner with hard drinks along with her co-travellers inside the said guest house. Today, at about 10 am, Marry Hanratty (one of the co-travellers) found her in an unconscious state and the police was intimated. During the investigation, no foul play could be detected so far and no complaint has been received from any corner as yet,'' the police said.

Arrangements are being done to send her dead body back to Spain.