CISF ASI posted in Kolkata dies due to coronavirus COVID-19, contacts quarantined

New Delhi: A Central Industrial Security Force (CISF) official who was posted in Kolkata died due to the deadly coronavirus COVID-19 on Friday.

He is the second CISF official to die of coronavirus. The deceased CISF official, who has been identified as Asit Kumar Saha, died at Calcutta Medical College and Hospital on Friday.

50 other CISF personnel in the same unit who came in contact with him have been quarantined, the officials said.

The Assistant Sub Inspector rank official was posted at the Indian Museum security unit of the force in West Bengal’s capital.

On Thursday, a CISF head constable posted at the Mumbai international airport had succumbed to the virus.

This the fifth death from the disease in paramilitary or Central Armed Police Forces (CAPFs) that work under the command of the Union Home Ministry.

There have been two deaths each in the CISF and the Border Security Force and one in the Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF).

The 1.62 lakh personnel strong force tasked primarily to guard civil airports in the country and vital infrastructure in the aerospace and nuclear domain has 32 active cases of the pandemic till now, as per officials.