PM Narendra Modi to lead BJP’s West Bengal assembly election campaign, Amit Shah, JP Nadda, Mithun Chakraborty among star campaigners

New Delhi: The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) on Wednesday released a list of its ‘star campaigners’ for the West Bengal Assembly election 2021. Prime Minister Narendra Modi will lead the party`s campaign in both West Bengal and Assam.

Actor Mithun Chakraborty, who joined the BJP at the Prime Minister`s rally on Sunday, has been made one of the star campaigners of the party in West Bengal. In a letter to the Election Commission, BJP National General Secretary and Rajya Sabha member Arun Singh had on March 9 submitted the list of 40-star campaigners to the poll body.

For West Bengal elections, PM Narendra Modi, BJP chief JP Nadda, Home Minister Amit Shah, UP CM Yogi Adityanath, Amit Malviya, actor-turned-politicians Mithun Chakraborty and Payal Sarkar are among the star campaigners of the party pic.twitter.com/Qojmqr7EFi — ANI (@ANI) March 10, 2021

"List of leaders of the BJP who would be participating in election campaigning pertaining to the Assembly elections in the state of West Bengal (Phase-I)," Singh wrote.

Similarly, Singh also submitted a list of star campaigners for Assam Assembly polls. Apart from PM Modi and Mithun Chakravorty, BJP`s list of star campaigners for West Bengal includes party chief JP Nadda, Union Ministers Amit Shah, Rajnath Singh, Nitin Gadkari, Arjun Munda, Dharmendra Pradhan, Smriti Irani and Babul Supriyo.

These apart, chief ministers Yogi Adityanath and Shivraj Singh Chouhan would also seek votes for BJP candidates in West Bengal.

Others who have been named include Manoj Tiwari, Locket Chatterjee, Roopa Ganguly, Shanawaz Hussain. Kailash Vijayvargiya, Dilip Ghosh, Suvendu Adhikari, Rajib Banerjee, Arvind Menon, Amit Malviya.

Actress Payal Sarkar and Srabanti Chatterjee, who recently joined the BJP, have also been made star campaigners of the party in West Bengal.

In a separate list of star campaigners for Assam, the BJP named Modi, Nadda, Shah, Gadkari, BL Santosh, Chief Minister Sarbananda Sonowal, Himanta Biswa Sarma, state President Ranjeet Kumar Dass, Narendra Singh Tomar, Jitendra Singh, Irani, Mukhtar Abbas Naqvi, Arunachal Pradesh and Manipur chief ministers Prema Khandu and N. Biren Singh, Yogi Adityanath and Chouhan.

The names of local leaders are also included in the list of star campaigners in Assam along with Poonam Mahajan, Tiwari and Ravi Kishan.

Live TV