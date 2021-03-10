PM Narendra Modi, JP Nadda, Amit Shah among BJP’s star campaigners for Assam assembly election, check full list

NEW DELHI: The Bharatiya Janta Party (BJP) has released its list of star campaigners for the upcoming Assam Assembly election 2021.

The BJP’s star campaigner list for Assam includes Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Union Home Minister Amit Shah, BJP national president JP Nadda, Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath and several other union ministers.

The names of Union minister Rajnath Singh, Nitin Gadkari, Narendra Singh Tomar, Smriti Irani, Arjun Munda, Jitendra Singh, Mukhtar Abbas Naqvi, Anurag Singh Thakur, BL Santosh, Baijayant Jay Panda, Dilip Saikia, Shah Nawaj Hussain, Poonam Mahajan, Manoj Tiwari, Ravi Kishan, and Locket Chatterjee also figure in the party’s star campaigners list.

PM Narendra Modi, BJP chief JP Nadda, Home Minister Amit Shah, Union Ministers Nitin Gadkari, NS Tomar & Smriti Irani, UP CM Yogi Adityanath, Madhya Pradesh CM Shivraj Singh Chouhan, & Manipur CM N Biren Singh are among BJP's star campaigners for Assam Assembly polls pic.twitter.com/fltTfdqBB3 — ANI (@ANI) March 10, 2021

It may be noted that Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Home Minister Amit Shah have already visited Assam three times recently. PM Modi is likely to visit Assam again on March 20 to address an election rally at Chabua in the Dibrugarh district.

BJP has set a “Mission 100 plus” target for the upcoming polls in Assam. The Election Commission had last month announced the schedule for assembly polls in Tamil Nadu, Assam, Kerala, West Bengal and Puducherry. The counting of votes for all five assembly elections will take place on May 2 said the Election Commission (EC).

The election to the 126-member Assam Assembly will be held in three phases from April 6 as the state Assembly tenure comes to an end on May 31, 2021.

The first phase of election for 47 seats will be held on March 27, second phase for 39 seats on April 1 and the third phase for 40 seats on April 6.

The results for all four states and 1 UT will be announced on May 2.

