हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Zee News

Mobile Reporter

Live TV

Videos

Photos

Blogs

Top News

Latest News

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Technology

India

States

World

Business

Science & Environment

Health

CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH
West Bengal election

West Bengal assembly election 2021: TMC refutes launch of its third campaign on July 3

A statement by the TMC called the statement false and clarified that there is no such official party campaign. 

West Bengal assembly election 2021: TMC refutes launch of its third campaign on July 3

The Trinamool Congress (TMC) has refuted that it will launch its campaign ahead of West Bengal assembly election 2021 on July 3. A statement by the TMC called the statement false and clarified that there is no such official party campaign. 

"We have been apprised of multiple reports in the media about an upcoming All India Trinamool Congress campaign. This is to clarify that there is no such official party campaign and the news is false," said the statement.

As per reports, the TMC was scheduled to launch its third virtual campaign ‘Soja Banglay Bolchi’ meaning ‘putting straight in Bengali’. This would have been after ‘Didi ke Bolo’ and ‘Banglar Gorbo Mamata’ campaigns.

The campaign was reportedly scheduled to be launched by TMC chief Mamata Banerjee over a virtual meeting. All MPs, MLAs and senior party leaders were said to be present on July 3 at 4 pm.

Tags:
West Bengal electionWest Bengal Assembly ElectionWest Bengal Assembly Election 2021TMC
Next
Story

Zomato delivery boys to quit job in Kolkata over Chinese investment in company
  • 5,08,953Confirmed
  • 15,685Deaths

Full coverage

  • 98,01,958Confirmed
  • 4,94,181Deaths

Full coverage

Must Watch

PT17M42S

UP Board results 2020: Meet this year toppers on Zee News