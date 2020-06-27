West Bengal assembly election 2021: TMC refutes launch of its third campaign on July 3

The Trinamool Congress (TMC) has refuted that it will launch its campaign ahead of West Bengal assembly election 2021 on July 3. A statement by the TMC called the statement false and clarified that there is no such official party campaign.

"We have been apprised of multiple reports in the media about an upcoming All India Trinamool Congress campaign. This is to clarify that there is no such official party campaign and the news is false," said the statement.

As per reports, the TMC was scheduled to launch its third virtual campaign ‘Soja Banglay Bolchi’ meaning ‘putting straight in Bengali’. This would have been after ‘Didi ke Bolo’ and ‘Banglar Gorbo Mamata’ campaigns.

The campaign was reportedly scheduled to be launched by TMC chief Mamata Banerjee over a virtual meeting. All MPs, MLAs and senior party leaders were said to be present on July 3 at 4 pm.