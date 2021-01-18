हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
Mamata Banerjee

West Bengal CM Mamata Banerjee to contest polls from Nandigram, former aide Suvendu Adhikari's turf

CM Mamata Banerjee announced that she would contest the upcoming West Bengal Assembly election from Nandigram, her former aide Suvendu Adhikari's bastion . 

West Bengal CM Mamata Banerjee to contest polls from Nandigram, former aide Suvendu Adhikari&#039;s turf
Play

Kolkata: West Bengal chief minister and Trinamool Congress supremo Mamata Banerjee on Monday announced that she would contest the upcoming West Bengal Assembly election from Nandigram, her former aide Suvendu Adhikari's bastion . 

While addressing a rally at the assembly constituency on Monday, Banerjee expressed her desire to contest the West Bengal Assembly election from Nandigram seat.

Taking a dig at Suvendu Adhikari, who recently left TMC to join the BJP, Banerjee said it was "good some people have left the party".

"Some are moving from here to there. They will be fought by our local leaders, don't worry, these guys were not there when the Trinamool Congress was formed. It is good some people have left," she said.

Expressing her support for farmers she said the BJP wants to rob the farmers. "Nandigram showed the way, today farmers in Punjab are agitating [against the farm laws]. We are with the farmers...BJP must withdraw the three farm laws," she said.

In December 2020,  TMC rebel leader Suvendu Adhikari tendered his resignation from the West Bengal Legislative Assembly and joined the BJP. Adhikari was the sitting MLA of Nandigram constituency in Purba Medinipur district.

A day earlier, BJP MP Nisith Pramanik had said that Adhikari is likely to join the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) soon.

