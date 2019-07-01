close

10 people killed after plane crashes into hanger at Texas airport: US officials

All 10 people aboard a small airplane were killed on Sunday when their aircraft crashed into a hangar during takeoff from an airport in Addison, Texas, near Dallas, an airport official said.

Pic for representational use only

The twin-engine Beechcraft BE-350 King Air was destroyed by flames after the crash, according to Darci Neuzil, deputy director of the airport, which is located in a business district about 15 miles (24 km) north of Dallas.

She said the plane had been headed for Florida when it took off. Nobody on the ground was reported hurt, Neuzil added.

Investigators from the U.S. National Transportation Safety Board were due to arrive on the scene later in the day, she told Reuters.

No further details about the circumstances of the crash were immediately available, Neuzil said.

United StatesTexasDallasAirplane crash
