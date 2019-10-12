4 dead, 3 injured in shooting at private social club in New York's Brooklyn: US media

At least four people died and several others were injured in a shooting early Saturday at a private social club in New York, US media agency NBC New York reported. The shooting happened in the Brooklyn borough of the city and at least three others were severely injured, NBC and other news outlets reported.

According to reports, an NYPD spokesman said police responding to a call about shots fired just before 7 am Saturday found four men dead at the scene. A woman and two men suffered non-life-threatening injuries.

Police said that the shooting took place at 74 Utica Avenue, in the Weeksville neighbourhood of Brooklyn. That address corresponded to a private social club on an online map of the street, but police couldn’t immediately describe the type of building in which the shooting took place.

No arrests have been made so far in connection with the shooting, according to the New York Police Department (NYPD) spokesperson.