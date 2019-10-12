close

News WrapGet Handpicked Stories from our editors directly to your mailbox

हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Zee News

Mobile Reporter

Live TV

Videos

Photos

Blogs

Election News

Top News

Latest News

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Technology

India

States

World

Business

Science & Environment

Health

CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH
US shooting

4 dead, 3 injured in shooting at private social club in New York's Brooklyn: US media

At least four people died and several others were injured in a shooting early Saturday at a private social club in New York, US media agency NBC New York reported. The shooting happened in the Brooklyn borough of the city and at least three others were severely injured, NBC and other news outlets reported.

4 dead, 3 injured in shooting at private social club in New York&#039;s Brooklyn: US media

At least four people died and several others were injured in a shooting early Saturday at a private social club in New York, US media agency NBC New York reported. The shooting happened in the Brooklyn borough of the city and at least three others were severely injured, NBC and other news outlets reported.

According to reports, an NYPD spokesman said police responding to a call about shots fired just before 7 am Saturday found four men dead at the scene. A woman and two men suffered non-life-threatening injuries.

Police said that the shooting took place at 74 Utica Avenue, in the Weeksville neighbourhood of Brooklyn. That address corresponded to a private social club on an online map of the street, but police couldn’t immediately describe the type of building in which the shooting took place.

No arrests have been made so far in connection with the shooting, according to the New York Police Department (NYPD) spokesperson. 

Tags:
US shootingNew YorkBrooklyn
Next
Story

5.7 magnitude earthquake rattles Japan as country braces for powerful Typhoon Hagibis

Must Watch

PT4M46S

Watch Top 25 News of Modi-Xi Summit