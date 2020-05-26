62,855 new COVID-19 cases globally take total count to 55.57 lakh

New Delhi: The total number of coronavirus patients in the world by Monday (May 25, 2020) evening increased to 55.57 lakh after 62,855 new confirmed cases were reported.

According to the Worldometers website at 11:55 PM IST on Monday, there were approximately 55,57,310 traceable COVID-19 infections across the globe.

With 1,878 new deaths, the toll surged to 3,48,312, whereas, the number of recoveries increased to 23,33,215.

The United States (US) with 16.96 lakh cases tops the list of having the most number of confirmed cases in the world. The US on Monday reported around 10,111 fresh cases.

Brazil on the second spot registered 4,288 new cases and the country's total count jumped to 3.67 lakh.

Brazil is followed by Russia where there were close to 8,950 new cases in the last 24 hours. Russia has so far witnessed over 3.53 lakh positive cases.

Spain has more than 2.82 lakh infections while the United Kingdom (UK) with 1,625 new cases has now over 2.61 lakh COVID-19 patients.

Italy (2.30 lakh), France (1.82 lakh), Germany (1.80 lakh), Turkey (1.57 lakh), and India (1.44 lakh) are the other countries in the top-10 list.

Countries with most COVID-19 deaths:

The US is on the first spot where more than 99,560 people have succumbed to the virus. The US on Monday reported 261 new deaths.

The US is followed by the UK which has seen close to 37,000 coronavirus deaths.

Italy with 32,877 deaths is the third worst-hit country in the world.

Spain has lost 28,752 people, while in France, around 28,432 people have lost their lives due to the virus that was reported in late December 2019 in China.