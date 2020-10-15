Afghanistan forces foil Taliban attempt to capture Helmand, JeM terrorists involved in attack

Taliban's plot to capture Lashkargarh city of Afghanistan has been foiled by the Afghani forces. This is the first massive attack by the Taliban since a peace deal was signed with the US this year. Hundreds of Jaish-e-Mohammad terrorists have also been seen in Helmand, who are attacking Afghan security forces in collaboration with the Taliban.

As per exclusive details accessed by Zee News, it was seen large groups of JeM terrorists had gathered in the Taliban camps before carrying out the attack in Helmand. Pakistan's intelligence agency ISI is providing arms training to JeM terrorists in the Taliban's terror camps.

This week on Monday, the US forces in Afghanistan conducted several attacks at Talibani targets where clashes were underway. “Over the past two days US Forces-Afghanistan has conducted several targeted strikes in Helmand to defend the Afghan National Defense and Security Forces (ANDSF) under attack by Taliban fighters, consistent with the US-Taliban agreement,” said US forces-Afghanistan spokesman Col. Sonny Leggett.

The way the Taliban's attack has been thwarted in Helmand, it is clear that the Afghan forces are now fully prepared to deal with the Taliban without US help. “Helmand will be a turning point as the Taliban failed. Afghan forces have proved that without US support on their own Afghan National Defense and Security Forces (ANDSF) can fight the Taliban,” said an Indian security officer aware of the latest development.

Just after the attack in Helmand, fake propaganda was launched by the Taliban claiming to destroy Afghani security forces outpost on the outskirts of Lashkargah. “With all FAKE NEWS media amplifying Taliban propaganda & failed attempt in Helmand, we handled the situation in the matter of hours. Thank u H.E Ashraf Ghani for highlighting our success story. We (ANDSF) stand ready to defend our homeland & the world against imposed terrorism!” tweeted Col Rahman Rahmani, the author of Afghanistan a Collection of Stories.

The success of the ANDSF engaged in action against the Taliban is very important for the security of Afghanistan. Afghanistan's acting Defense Minister General Assadullah Khalid on Wednesday visited Helmand to review the situation and also praised the security forces engaged in action.

“Gen Assadullah Khalid, acting Defence Minister visited Helmand Province today. He discussed the security situation and new security plans with senior local officials. He praised ANDSF's achievements and dedications towards defending Helmand’s residents,” tweeted Fawad Aman, Deputy Spokesperson for MoD (Afghanistan).