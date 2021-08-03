हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
Bill Gates

Bill and Melinda Gates are officially divorced

Bill Gates and Melinda announced in May that they would be ending their marriage after 27 years.

Bill and Melinda Gates are officially divorced
Bill Gates and Milinda

The divorce between Microsoft co-founder Bill Gates and Melinda French Gates has been finalised.

A Monday filing with the King County Superior Court in Washington made the move official, CNN reported. Melinda French Gates filed the petition for divorce in King County, Washington.

Bill Gates and Melinda announced in May that they would be ending their marriage after 27 years, saying, "we no longer believe we can grow together as a couple in this next phase of our lives."

However, the duo said they will continue to work together at Bill & Melinda Gates Foundation. Meanwhile, the foundation said last month that the organization was planning a two-year trial period to see if the pair could continue working together effectively.

"If after two years either decides they cannot continue to work together as co-chairs, French Gates will resign her position as co-chair and trustee," CEO Mark Suzman said.In the weeks following the initial announcement of the divorce, Gates faced allegations of questionable workplace conduct in the early years at Microsoft. 

