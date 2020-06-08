हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
China

China reports 4 new confirmed, 2 asymptomatic COVID-19 cases in mainland

The National Health Commission said the four new confirmed cases were so-called imported cases involving travellers from overseas. The commission a day earlier reported 6 confirmed cases, five of which were imported, and five asymptomatic cases.

Shanghai: China reported four new confirmed and two asymptomatic COVID-19 cases in the mainland as of end-June 7, the country`s health commission said on Monday.

The total number of confirmed cases stands at 83,040. The death toll remains unchanged at 4,634.

China does not count asymptomatic patients - those who are infected with the coronavirus but have no symptoms - as confirmed COVID-19 cases.

Tags:
ChinaCOVID-19 casesNational Health Commission
