China reports 4 new confirmed, 2 asymptomatic COVID-19 cases in mainland

Shanghai: China reported four new confirmed and two asymptomatic COVID-19 cases in the mainland as of end-June 7, the country`s health commission said on Monday.

The National Health Commission said the four new confirmed cases were so-called imported cases involving travellers from overseas. The commission a day earlier reported 6 confirmed cases, five of which were imported, and five asymptomatic cases.

The total number of confirmed cases stands at 83,040. The death toll remains unchanged at 4,634.

China does not count asymptomatic patients - those who are infected with the coronavirus but have no symptoms - as confirmed COVID-19 cases.