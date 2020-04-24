China's new governance rules in South China Sea irks neighbours, US says Beijing taking advantage of coronavirus COVID-19 distraction

New Delhi: Even in the midst of battling coronavirus COVID-19 cases, China has announced a new governance system for disputed islands in South China Sea that has irked not only its neighbours but has drawn sharp reactions from countries like the US and Australia

Earlier in April, China approved the establishment of two districts to administer disputed Paracel and Spratly island in the South China Sea. Each district will have a local government with the government for the Spratly island located on the Fiery Cross Reef, an area fortified by China by land reclamation. One of the new district created in Sansha city in Hainan province will administer Paracel island.

Meanwhile, the US slamming Beijing said, the country is using COVID-19 distraction to further its hold in the South China Sea. US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo said, "Even as we fight the outbreak, we must remember that the long-term threats to our shared security have not disappeared. In fact, they’ve become more prominent."

He added, "Beijing has moved to take advantage of the distraction, from China’s new unilateral announcement of administrative districts over disputed islands and maritime areas in the South China Sea, its sinking of a Vietnamese fishing vessel earlier this month, and its “research stations” on Fiery Cross Reef and Subi Reef."

He said, "It is important to highlight how the Chinese Communist Party (CCP) is exploiting the world’s focus on the COVID-19 crisis by continuing its provocative behaviour. The CCP is exerting military pressure and coercing its neighbours in the SCS, even going so far as to sink a Vietnamese fishing vessel. The US strongly opposes China’s bullying and we hope other nations will hold them to account too."

Before that Beijing had issued new names for 25 islands/reefs and 55 undersea entities in the South China Sea in a bid to "reaffirm" its sovereignty in the region. This has led to angry responses from the country's neighbourhood as well as from the US and Australia.

Calling it invalid, Vietnam strongly protested Chinese action saying it violated the country's sovereignty. An angry Philippines filed a diplomatic protest at the Chinese embassy in Manila. Australian Foreign Minister Marise Payne while condemning China's action in South China sea said it is "vital all countries ease tensions so they can focus on combating COVID-19".

Japan has also lodged a strong protest with the Chinese govt ship crossing into Japanese territorial waters near Senkaku Island in East China sea. Tokyo says four Chinese coast guard vessels have sailed in the area for 90 minutes. China claims ownership over Senkaku island and calls them as Diaoyu.