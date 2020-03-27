Clap for carers: UK follows PM Narendra Modi's appeal, applauds medical fraternity treating coronavirus patients

In the wake of the pandemic coronavirus digging its deadly claws globally, the nations worldwide are following Prime Minister Narendra Modi's strategy to win the war against COVID-19. The countries which used to refuse to listen to India, are now being forced to follow its culture and methods.

PM Modi had appealed to the people to cheer and support those who were fighting the virus risking their own lives by clapping at 5 pm on March 2. This method of PM Modi was discussed all over the world and now Britain too clapped in support of the coronavirus warriors across its country, following PM Modi's move.

Britain is reeling from the disaster of the coronavirus and on March 26 the people across Britain greeted them by clapping to express their gratitude to the people involved in health care facilities in this hour of crisis. Britain Prime Minister Boris Johnson along with Indian-origin Finance Minister Rishi Sunak also cheered for those fighting against this war by applauding outside 10 Downing Street. In India, if the word 'Tali' is trending on social media, '#clapforourcarers' is trending in the UK.

In his address to the country, Boris Johnson said that no prime minister wants to put such pressure on his people, but the circumstances are such that they need to restrict the movement of people and take action against people who gather in more than two in numbers.

PM Modi appealed to the people to express their gratitude by tali (clapping), beating thali (plates) and playing shankh (conch) from the rooftops and balconies of their homes for those providing health care services and essential facilities including doctors and nurses. Although some people mocked and criticized his appeal, this appeal is influencing the world. In many countries, people are greeting the people fighting coronavirus by playing 'tali'.

After this, PM Modi, while addressing the public, announced a lockdown of 21 days, till April 14, across the country. He said that just as the war of Mahabharata was won in 18 days, a decisive war against the coronavirus will be won in 21 days on the same lines. Therefore, a 21-day lockdown is being announced.

So far in the UK, coronavirus has killed 578 people. In the last 24 hours, 100 people have died there, while more than 8,000 people are vulnerable. Even members of the royal family like Prince Charles have tested positive. British PM Boris Johnson has taken steps to reduce social interaction to deal with the threat of coronavirus. He has announced the closure of cafes, pubs, bars, restaurants, night clubs, theatres, cinemas, gyms and eating places.