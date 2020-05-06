Close to 37 lakh COVID-19 global cases, more than 2.55 lakh dead

The COVID-19 pandemic spanning over 212 countries and territories across the world infected close to 37 lakh people, while more than 2.55 lakh people lost their lives by Tuesday (May 5, 2020) evening.

As per the coronavirus data provided by the Worldometers website at 11:30 PM IST, there are more than 36,94,000 positive cases around the world and over 2,55,595 people have succumbed to the virus.

While there are 22,14,340 active cases in the world, more than 12,24,100 people have recovered from the deadly virus.

The United States (US) has the most number of COVID-19 confirmed infections and deaths. The number of coronavirus patients in the US by Tuesday evening increased to 12,24,570. The US reported approximately 11,735 cases in the last 24 hours.

The US is followed by Spain where more than 2,50,500 people have contracted the virus. Spain witnessed over 2,260 cases within a day.

Italy on the third spot has over 2,13,000 COVID-19 patients in the country. There were close to 1,100 cases in Italy on Tuesday.

The United Kingdom with 4,400 new cases has now 1,94,990 confirmed infections. Although the British government is looking at the option of restarting sports leagues behind closed doors, foreign minister Dominic Raab said on Tuesday. Asked during a news conference about the possibility of sports matches restarting, Raab said it would "lift the spirits of the nation".

France with 1,69,460 cases is the fifth worst-hit nation in the world.

Germany on the sixth spot has 1,66,490 cases. Germany on Tuesday saw a surge of 338 cases.

Russia, which reported the most number of cases in the world on Monday, recorded more than 10,000 cases on Tuesday, second-most in a day after the US. Russia's COVID-19 count has now increased to 1,55,370.

Turkey with 1,29,490 positive cases and Brazil with 1,08,620 COVID-19 patients are the other countries in the world that have breached the 1,00,000 mark.

The next in-line are Iran (99,970), China (82,880), Canada (61,165) and Belgium (50,500).

The COVID-19 cases in the Asian countries have risen to a quarter of a million by Tuesday evening, even as China, South Korea, and Japan significantly slowed the spread of the disease. Most of the recent cases in Asian are in Singapore, Pakistan, and India.

The region where the pandemic started has fared better overall than North America and Europe since the first case was reported in Wuhan, China. It has taken Asia almost four months to reach the 2,50,000 infection mark, a level that Spain alone is approaching just a little over two months since reporting its first case.

At 2,50,650, Asian countries now account for just 7% of the global COVID-19 cases, compared with 40% for European countries and 34% for North American countries, although experts worry that unreported infections are masking the true extent of the pandemic. Infection may cause only mild symptoms and not everyone with symptoms is tested, while most countries only record hospital deaths, resulting in not counting the deaths in private homes and nursing homes.

On the list of the places with most COVID-19 deaths, the US remained on top with over 71,100 deaths, which is more than 27.5% of the global death toll. The US on Tuesday witnessed 1,227 deaths. A University of Washington research model on Monday nearly doubled its projected US death count to over 1,34,000 by August 4, 2020. The revision reflected "rising mobility in most US states" with an easing of business closures and stay-at-home orders expected in 31 states by May 11, the institute said.

The coronavirus outbreak in the US is deadlier than any flu season since 1967 when over 1,00,000 Americans died, according to the US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. COVID-19 deaths in the United States also have eclipsed in a few months the 58,220 Americans killed during the 16 years of US military involvement during the Vietnam War.

The UK on Tuesday became the second-worst hit country in the world. With 693 new deaths, the UK now has 29,425 fatalities. The UK has overtaken Italy to report the most COVID-19 deaths in Europe, increasing pressure on Prime Minister Boris Johnson over his response to the crisis.

Italy on third spot saw a jump of 236 deaths in the last 24 hours. In Italy, 29,315 people have lost their lives due to the virus.

Spain with 25,610 deaths and France with 25,200 fatalities are the other worst-hit places.