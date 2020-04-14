Coronavirus COVID-19 worldwide positive cases touch 19,49,000, death toll at 1,23,300

The coronavirus COVID-19 on Tuesday (April 14, 2020) moved close to infect over 19,50,000 people across the world. The global pandemic has infected around 19,49,210 people as of 10:30 PM IST on Tuesday, as per the COVID-19 data provided by the Johns Hopkins University (JHU).

The fatal virus that originated from Wuhan in China in late December 2019 has taken over 1,23,348 lives around the world.

The United States tops the list of the most coronavirus cases in the world with over 5,84,073 confirmed cases.

Spain is on the second spot where around 1,72,541 people have come in contact with the COVID-19. Spain that has been under complete lockdown since March 15, extended the countrywide lockdown till April 26.

Spain is followed by Italy which has officially reported around 1,62,488 positive cases.

France is at the fourth spot which has over 1,37,887 COVID-19 confirmed cases.

Germany with 1,31,100 cases, the United Kingdom (UK) with 94,829 infections, China with 83,306 cases and Iran with over 74,877 confirmed COVID-19 cases are the other worst affected countries.

On the table of the places seeing most deaths in the world, the US remained on top with 24,737 deaths while Italy on the second spot witnessed over 21,067 deaths.

Deaths from the COVID-19 pandemic in Italy rose by 602 on Tuesday, up from 566 the day before, posting a second consecutive daily increase. Although, the number of fresh cases slowed to 2,972 from 3,153, seeing the smallest daily tally since March 13.

Spain with around 18,056 coronavirus deaths stayed as the third worst-hit nation in the world.

France on the fourth spot officially registered more than 15,000 deaths from coronavirus infections on Tuesday, becoming the fourth country to go past the mark after Italy, Spain and the United States. The rate of increase of deaths in France increased slightly again after steadying the days before. The number of people in intensive care units fell to 6,730 from 6,821 over 24 hours, with the total declining for a sixth consecutive day.

The UK reported over 12,107 deaths, the New York City (US) saw 7,349 deaths, Iran with 4,683 fatalities, Belgium with 4,157 and Germany with 3261 are the next worst COVID-19 hit places across the globe.