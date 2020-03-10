Coronavirus outbreak: Iran reports 54 new deaths, highest death toll in a day

The number of deaths due to coronavirus continues to increase as Iran reported 54 new death cases on Tuesday (March 10, 2020) which is the highest single-day toll since the outbreak of the virus in the country. The total deaths reported in Iran has reached up to 291 making it one of the most affected countries after China and Italy.

Iran's Health Minister Kianoush Jahanpour informed that a total of 881 new cases had been confirmed, bringing the total infection tally to 8,042. Iran has also released about 70,000 prisoners because of coronavirus said Iranian judiciary chief Ebrahim Raisi .

The global death toll due to coronavirus had gone up to 4016 and the total positive cases reported worldwide is as high as 113,710.

Meanwhile, the whole of Italy has been placed under lockdown until next month said Prime Minister Giuseppe Conte on Monday.

In mainland China, more than 80,000 people have been diagnosed and more than 58,000 have recovered so far.