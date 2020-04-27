Coronavirus world cases breach 30-lakh mark, over 2.08 lakh dead

The coronavirus COVID-19 pandemic by Monday (April 27, 2020) evening has infected more than 30 lakh people across the world. The fatal virus has also taken over 2.08 lakh lives.

The virus that was first reported in December 2019 in China, has infected approximately 30,02,300 people globally and has claimed around 2,08,130 lives, according to the data provided by the Johns Hopkins University at 10 PM IST.

The United States (US) continued to be the worst COVID-19 hit country in the world. The US is most probably to touch the 1 million mark of COVID-19 confirmed cases by this weekend. In the US, around 9,72,950 people have been tested COVID-19 positive.

The US is followed by Spain which has recorded more than 2,29,400 coronavirus patients.

Italy, which has seen a decline in the total number of cases and deaths over the past few days is on the third spot where close to 2,00,000 people have contracted the coronavirus.

France with 1,62,220 positive cases is on the fourth spot, Germany having 1,58,100 infections is on the fifth and the United Kingdom (UK) on the sixth spot has over 1,54,000 people in the country struggling with the virus.

Turkey is on the seventh spot on the list of places with most coronavirus positive cases and has over 1,10,100 COVID-19 infections.

Iran (91,400 cases), Russia (87,100), China (83,900), Brazil (63,300), and Canada (47,100) are few of the other worst COVID-19 hit countries.

Places with most deaths due to coronavirus:

The US tops the list of the places with the most number of COVID-19 deaths and has registered over 55,110 deaths.

Italy with close to 27,000 deaths is the second-worst affected country in the world.

Spain has witnessed the third most number of deaths in the world where around 23,520 people have left their families.

France with more than 22,850 deaths, the UK with 20,700 fatalities, New York City with over 17,250 and Belgium with 7,200 COVID-19 deaths are the other worst coronavirus hit places around the world.