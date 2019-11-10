close

Cyclone Bulbul

Cyclone Bulbul: Toll rises to eight in Bangladesh

According to Dhaka Tribune, the toll previously stood at four and the deaths were reported in Dacope and Dighalia division of Khulna district of the country. More than 1.8 million people were evacuated to over 4,000 shelters to escape the powerful cyclone. 

ANI Photo

Dhaka: The toll from the deadly cyclone 'Bulbul' in Bangladesh has mounted to eight, local media reported on Sunday. As many as eight people were reported dead and 15 others injured in Bangladesh, mainly due to strong wind gusts and falling trees, reported Sputnik while quoting local media.

According to Dhaka Tribune, the toll previously stood at four and the deaths were reported in Dacope and Dighalia division of Khulna district of the country. More than 1.8 million people were evacuated to over 4,000 shelters to escape the powerful cyclone.

Cyclone Bulbul was last reported at the northwestern parts of the country and was seen moving towards the northeastwards region. It was also reported that Bulbul has weakened due to precipitation and has reduced into a deep depression. 

