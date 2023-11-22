DNA Analysis: Israel-Hamas War And The Inside Story Behind Ceasefire

It has been 47 days today since the war between Hamas and Israel came to a halt. You have seen images of Israel's attacks and the situation in the Gaza Strip for the last 46 days. But after trying to completely eradicate Hamas for the past month, Israel has now agreed to a 4-day ceasefire. Some see it as Israel's Master Stroke, while others perceive it as Israel's surrender to Hamas. Therefore, in today's DNA, Sourabh Raaj Jain will tell you the inside story of Israel's victory and the conditions of this conflict resolution.

In fact, Qatar, Turkey, and the United States have been trying for several days to achieve a ceasefire. These countries achieved success on the 47th day when Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu held a Cabinet Meeting late Tuesday night, where agreement was reached on the ceasefire. Israel will temporarily cease hostilities for 4 days. But the most significant aspect here is that Netanyahu has agreed to the ceasefire based on Hamas's conditions.

One of Hamas's conditions is to halt Drone Surveillance in South Gaza from 10 AM to 4 PM. The reason being considered behind this is that Hamas terrorists have shifted from North Gaza to South Gaza. Israel is keeping an eye on them through drones. Consequently, Hamas leaders want to evade Israeli aerial surveillance. These Hamas leaders know that Israel is not going to stop and after the ceasefire, Israel will change tactics once again.