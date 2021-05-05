हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
Zee News

Live TV

Videos

Photos

Blogs

Top News

Latest News

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Technology

India

States

World

Business

Science & Environment

Health

CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH
Donald Trump

Donald Trump launches his own communications platform to counter ban from social media platforms

After being banned from all social media platforms including Twitter and Facebook, former US President Donald Trump launched his own communication platform named 'From the Desk of Donald J Trump'.

Donald Trump launches his own communications platform to counter ban from social media platforms
File photo

Washington: Former US President Donald Trump, who was banned from social media platforms including Twitter and Facebook, on Tuesday (May 4) unveiled a new "communications platform".

"From the Desk of Donald J Trump,` is the name of the platform which is a subsection of the ex-presidents existing website.

Trump spokesman Jason Miller said on Twitter that the new website is "a great resource to find his latest statements and highlights from his first term in office," but added "this is not a new social media platform. We`ll have additional information coming on that front in the very near future."

"Straight from the desk of Donald J Trump," said a 30-second video posted on the site that included references to his banning from social media.

The website includes written statements issued by Trump since leaving office on January 20. The platform has a camera feature that Trump can use to make video statements.

After being banned from social media platforms including Facebook, the former President launched the communication platform on the eve of a decision by Facebook`s oversight board about whether to allow him back onto the social networking site.

Reported first by Fox News, the communication platform went operational more than four months after Facebook, Twitter and other social media companies banned Trump`s tweets and posts about the general election that triggered the January 6 insurrection at the US Capitol. 
 

Live TV

Zee News App: Read latest news of India and world, bollywood news, business updates, cricket scores, etc. Download the Zee news app now to keep up with daily breaking news and live news event coverage.
Tags:
Donald TrumpUS CapitolTwitterFacebook
Next
Story

Britain hosts G7 summit, foreign ministers meet face-to-face amid COVID-19

Must Watch

PT26M16S

Why did violence not stop in West Bengal even after TMC's victory?