Earthquake of 5.6 magnitude hits Iran, at least 25 reported injured

New Delhi: An earthquake of magnitude 5.6 shook southwest Iran near the town of Sisakht on Wednesday evening in which at least 25 people were injured.

Earlier at least 10 people were said to be injured, according to the state media. The local water and electricity services have been disrupted following the incident.

"People in Sisakht and the town of Yasuj left their homes in panic. Water and electricity have been cut off in Sisakht," an official in the Kohgiluyeh and Boyer Ahmad province wsa quoted as saying by Reuters.

"Rescue teams and ambulances have been dispatched to the area," he added.

The earthquake has hit the outskirts of Sisakht, there have been no problems in nearby settlements. No people have died, the situation has stabilized," Pirhossein Kolivand said.

According to the state news agency IRNA, the quake was felt in several cities and towns in the region, struck at a depth of 10 km at 10:05 p.m. local time.

Iran lies in a seismically active zone and is prone to earthquakes.

