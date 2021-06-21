I will let that pass: Pakistan FM SM Qureshi hesitates to term Osama bin Laden a terrorist -- Watch

New Delhi: Pakistani Foreign Minister SM Qureshi has once again raised eyebrows after falling to term Osama bin Laden, founder of al-Qaeda, as a terrorist.

In an interview with an Afghan news channel, Qureshi was asked if Osama is a 'martyr', to which, he said, "I will let that pass."

Before that, the journalist had recalled how the Pakistani Prime Minister Imran Khan had recalled Osama bin Laden as a 'martyr' in the country's parliament.

To this, Qureshi tried to make a case of misquoting saying, "He was quoted out of context. And, a particular section of the media paired it up."

Pakistani Govt is still unsure of Osama bin Laden’s status.

Terrorist

Martyr https://t.co/FQIKb9l1eS — Sudhir Chaudhary (@sudhirchaudhary) June 20, 2021

The comments come even as Financial Action Task Force (FATF) this week had decided on Pakistan's continued listing on the Grey List for not acting on the issue of financing of terrorism.