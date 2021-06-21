हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
Osama bin Laden

I will let that pass: Pakistan FM SM Qureshi hesitates to term Osama bin Laden a terrorist -- Watch

Qureshi tried to dodge the question during an interview with an Afghan news channel.

New Delhi: Pakistani Foreign Minister SM Qureshi has once again raised eyebrows after falling to term Osama bin Laden, founder of al-Qaeda, as a terrorist. 

In an interview with an Afghan news channel, Qureshi was asked if Osama is a 'martyr', to which, he said, "I will let that pass."

Before that, the journalist had recalled how the Pakistani Prime Minister Imran Khan had recalled Osama bin Laden as a 'martyr' in the country's parliament. 

To this, Qureshi tried to make a case of misquoting saying, "He was quoted out of context. And, a particular section of the media paired it up."

The comments come even as Financial Action Task Force (FATF) this week had decided on Pakistan's continued listing on the Grey List for not acting on the issue of financing of terrorism.

