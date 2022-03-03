India abstains on UNGA resolution that deplores Russia's aggression against Ukraine

India on Wednesday supported the international community's call for an immediate ceasefire after abstaining on a UN General Assembly resolution that strongly deplored Russia's aggression against Ukraine, the third abstention in less than a week by the country in the world body on resolutions on the escalating crisis between Moscow and Kyiv.

The 193-member General Assembly Wednesday voted to reaffirm its commitment to the sovereignty, independence, unity and territorial integrity of Ukraine within its internationally recognized borders and ‘deplores in the strongest terms’ Russia's aggression against Ukraine.

The resolution was adopted with 141 votes in favour, five Member States voting against and 35 abstentions. The General Assembly broke into an applause as the resolution was adopted.

The resolution required a 2/3 majority to be adopted in the General Assembly.

The resolution also condemned Russia's decision to increase the readiness of its nuclear forces and deplores the involvement of Belarus in this ‘unlawful use’ of force against Ukraine, and calls upon it to abide by its international obligations. The resolution urges the immediate peaceful resolution of the conflict between Russia and Ukraine through political dialogue, negotiations, mediation and other peaceful means.

Delivering a statement after the vote, Indian Ambassador to the UN T S Tirumurti said that India has been deeply concerned over the rapidly deteriorating situation in Ukraine and the ensuing humanitarian crisis. "We remain firm in our conviction that differences can only be solved through dialogue and diplomacy," he said, adding that India supported the international community's call for immediate ceasefire.

Tirumurti told the General Assembly that an Indian national has been ‘tragically’ killed in Kharkiv due to the ongoing hostilities.

"We express our deepest condolences to his family and to that of each and every innocent civilian who has lost his or her life in this conflict.

"We demand safe and uninterrupted passage for all Indian nationals, including our students who are still stranded in Ukraine, particularly from Kharkiv and other cities in the conflict zones. Many member states share this concern," he said.

Nearly 100 UN Member States co-sponsored the resolution titled ‘Aggression Against Ukraine', including Afghanistan, Canada, France, Germany, Ireland, Kuwait, Singapore, Turkey, Ukraine, the United Kingdom and the United States.

