Indonesia slams China after dead Indonesian crew thrown in sea, state intel website hacked

China has been grabbing all the negative headlines in Indonesia after pictures surfaced showing people throwing the bodies of Indonesian crew members from a Chinese fishing boat of the coast of South Korea and official site of the Indonesian intelligence agency Badan Intelijen Negara (State Intelligence Agency BIN) was hacked by Aria Bodu hacking tool made by Nikon APT group from China.

BIN spokesperson said the hacker failed to access confidential information from the website as it was stored in some other place and the agency was following the latest security norms to protect the information.

Nikon ATPs are advanced persistent threats and are backed by states. Interestingly, they do not deface the website, they just grab the data.

Meanwhile, last week Indonesia's Foreign Minister Retno Marsudi summoned Chinese envoy to the country, Xiao Qian, after it emerged that Chinese vessels off the coast of South Korea dumped bodies of Indonesians into the sea. The case was first reported by South Korean media which released the pictures, drawing heavy criticism from Indonesia.

It is learnt that four Indonesians have died onboard Chinese fishing vessels-- Long Xin 605 and Tian Yu 8, out which bodies of 3 were dumped into the sea. Reports of human rights violations, excessive forces labour, salary not paid, violence have also come from the vessels.

"We will ask the Korean coast guard to investigate the Long Xin and Tian Yu 8 vessels. We've also asked the Chinese government to ensure Indonesian crew on Chinese fishing vessels are being paid adequately and being given all their rights. The vessels must also improve the work environment on board," Retno was quoted by Jakarta Globe.

The International Labour Organisation and fishing regulation bodies have been approached to look into the matter.