Iran accuses Saudis of militaristic approach in Middle East

DUBAI: Iran accused its main regional rival Saudi Arabia on Monday of adopting a "militaristic, crisis-based approach" after Riyadh said Tehran was behind last week`s attack on two oil tankers at the entrance to the Gulf. Saudi Arabia’s Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman earlier on Sunday called on the international community to take a “decisive stand” over the attacks - but said the kingdom did not want a war in the region.

"Salman`s charges against Iran in various situations is a continuation of Riyadh`s misguided approach and attempts at escaping the problems brought on by their own policies," Iran`s foreign ministry spokesman Abbas Mousavi said, according to state TV. "Saudi Arabia has poured out the wealth of its people and countries in the region with a lack of proper understanding of the region`s variables with a militaristic, crisis-based approach," he added.

Iran has denied any role in Thursday`s strikes south of the Strait of Hormuz, a vital shipping and transit route for oil. The attacks on the two tankers, which the United States also blamed on Iran, have raised fears of a broader confrontation in the region.