Israeli TV Host Says Sister Killed In 'Execution Style' In Nova Music Festival Attack By Hamas Gunmen

TEL AVIV: In a heart-wrenching incident, a 27-year-old Israeli woman, Mapal Adam, fell victim to an ''execution-style'' killing while attempting to hide from Hamas militants during an attack on a music festival near the Gaza Strip. Mapal Adam, the younger sister of Ma'ayan Adam - a renowned television personality in Israel known for her appearances on "Dancing With The Stars" and her role as a news anchor on a popular program - tragically lost her life.

Ma'ayan Adam took to Instagram to share the devastating news with her 300,000 followers, disclosing the details of her sister's demise.

She revealed that Mapal sought refuge under a truck, attempting to evade the assailants, but met a tragic fate. Mapal was fatally shot while being held by her boyfriend, Roey, who also sustained gunshot wounds to his back. Thankfully, Roey is expected to recover.

Sharing the heartbreaking account, Ma'ayan Adam stated, "On Saturday afternoon, in what seemed like an idyllic setting, Mapal, our beloved sister, hid beneath a truck, feigning death." The post included a poignant photograph of Mapal's cell phone, taken from underneath the vehicle.

"She bravely held on for hours, not moving, until the terrorists executed her," Ma'ayan added, showcasing the last photo Mapal had taken, captured on her phone.

Reflecting on Mapal's recent happiness, Ma'ayan wrote, "She had just moved in with her boyfriend, Roey, last week, and she was the happiest person in the world." Describing Roey's harrowing experience, she wrote, "He was beside her as she lay on the ground, enduring gunshot wounds to his back, witnessing her tragic passing in his arms."

The Adam family is grappling with an overwhelming sense of loss, shattered and burdened by unimaginable pain. Thousands of young individuals had gathered at the Nature Party near Kibbutz Re'im close to Gaza, only to become the unfortunate targets of a significant attack by Palestinian gunmen who infiltrated Israel early on Saturday, marking one of the gravest assaults on the nation in decades.