Kabul University attack: Islamic State claims responsibility, death toll rises to 22

Kabul: The Islamic State (IS) on Monday (November 2, 2020) has reportedly claimed the responsibility for the deadly attack on the Kabul University that has killed at least 22 people including students.

The group in a Telegram message claimed to have killed and injured 80 Afghan judges, investigators and security personnel.

The Afghani Government has declared November 3 as a national day of mourning to honor the victims and said that the Afghan national flag will fly at half-mast across the country and at all diplomatic missions around the world.

The Afghani Government has declared November 3 as a national day of mourning to honor the victims and said that the Afghan national flag will fly at half-mast across the country and at all diplomatic missions around the world.

President Ghani strongly denounced the despicable act of terror and instructed that mourning rites should be held across the country to pray for the souls of those martyred in the attack on Kabul University. — ارگ (@ARG_AFG) November 2, 2020

President Ashraf Ghani said, "We convey a clear message to all terrorist groups including Taliban that such acts of terror and atrocity can never deter the resolve of steel of the great Afghan nation for a peaceful, stable and thriving Afghanistan."

He added, "We will take revenge for this senseless attack and for any drop of innocent students’ blood spilled today. Our heroic defense and security forces will chase you, find you at any corner and wipe you out."

President Ashraf Ghani said, "We convey a clear message to all terrorist groups including Taliban that such acts of terror and atrocity can never deter the resolve of steel of the great Afghan nation for a peaceful, stable and thriving Afghanistan."

He added, "We will take revenge for this senseless attack and for any drop of innocent students' blood spilled today. Our heroic defense and security forces will chase you, find you at any corner and wipe you out."

Ghani said he had the honor to serve as the lecturer and chancellor of the Kabul University and that his heart is still beating for this academic institution.

"Today's attack has left us grief-stricken," said Ghani.



