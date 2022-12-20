MASSIVE Covid outbreak in China: Videos show PILES of DEAD BODIES, people sharing hospital beds - Watch

Amid warnings that China may see a massive surge in the Covid cases in upcoming few days, a number of videos and pictures, making round on social media have shown pile of dead bodies in - reportedly from many cities across the country. The videos emerge at a time when China has stopped reporting Covid related fatalities. The last data that was made public by the country was on December 4.

As per a report by The Straits Times, Beijing must be making efforts to hide the ground reality about the number of bodies at funeral homes in major cities.

The Chinese people had recently protested against the Zero-Covid Policy, forcing authorities to revoke the measures that were placed to control the disease. The move, however, brought Beijing to the doorstep of the most critical Covid outbreak of the last 3 years.

As per the official data, the last Covid 19 fatality in Beijing, which was seeing thousands of Covid positive cases before the revocation of the Zero Covid policy was on November 23. However, social media accounts from within the country tell about a completely different picture.

In another controversial decision, the country also scrapped the once common Polymerase Chain Reaction (PCR) testing apparatus and instead used rapid antigen kits which are known to be a little inaccurate.

2) Summary of #CCP's current #COVID goal: “Let whoever needs to be infected infected, let whoever needs to die die. Early infections, early deaths, early peak, early resumption of production.” @jenniferzeng97



Dead bodies piled up in NE China in 1 night—pic.twitter.com/nx7DD2DJwN — Eric Feigl-Ding (@DrEricDing) December 19, 2022

China officially announced the deaths of a total of two Covid patients across the country today.

This video was made in #Henan today and shows wrapped bodies of Chinese people where relatives are pretty certain the deaths were caused by Covid.#ChineseCovidDeaths #China #COVID19 pic.twitter.com/GsSbvuYx5g — 247ChinaNews (@247ChinaNews) December 19, 2022

This pointed out that the data was altered or stood meaningless, according to The Straits Times.

The Straits Times reported, China officially as of now has reported just 5235 Covid related deaths since the pandemic started. This became the opportunity for Chinese President Xi Jinping to taunt the United States which reported more than a million deaths in its official data.This would help the authorities propagate the image that they have handled the disease`s spread well. Although the lower vaccination rates for old aged people in China show a different picture compared to the countries that had opened after they were able to open after they tackled Covid-19.

