More than 24 lakh infected with coronavirus COVID-19, over 1.67 lakh dead

The surge in coronavirus COVID-19 infections across the globe doesn't seem to stop as the virus has infected more than 24 lakh people by Monday (April 20, 2020). The virus that was first detected in Wuhan, China in late December 2019, has taken close to 1,67,600 lives around the world and approximately 24,40,528 people have been tested COVID-19 positive as of 11 PM IST on Monday, according to the data released by Johns Hopkins University`s Coronavirus Resource Centre.

The United States (US) holds the first spot on the maximum number of positive cases globally, with over 7,66,212 positive coronavirus cases. Spain is on the second spot in the world where around 2,00,210 positive cases have been registered by Monday evening.

Italy has been the third-worst affected country in the world with more than 1,81,220 coronavirus infections, followed by France (1,54,098), Germany (1,46,293) and the United Kingdom (1,25,851).

Turkey with 86,306 infections, China with 83,817 confirmed cases, Iran with 83,505 patients and Russia with 47,121 positive COVID-19 cases are the other worst-hit nations.

The global pandemic has claimed most lives in the US where around 40,905 people have succumbed to the disease while Italy losing 24,114 of its citizens is the second worst-hit nation on the list of the places with most COVID-19 deaths.

Spain is the third worst-affected nation where close to 21,000 people have lost their lives due to the fatal virus.

France with 19,718 deaths, the UK with 16,509 fatalities and New York where close to 15,000 people have died are the other places around the world with most COVID-19 deaths.