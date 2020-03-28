More than a hundred thousand people have recovered from coronavirus COVID-19, says WHO

With the number of coronavirus cases touching new numbers everyday across the globe, the pandemic has bought most of the countries into standstill. Though there is no assumption on when and how will the pandemic end, the only positive side of the ongoing health emergency scenario is the number of recovery cases are also increasing giving a ray of hope in the drastic situation.

The World Health organisation chief Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus on Friday (March 28,2020) said that more than a hundred thousand people recovered of coronavirus. Talking about the global data he said, ''There are now, more than half a million confirmed cases of #COVID19 and more than 20,000 deaths. These are tragic numbers, but let us also remember that around the world, more than a hundred thousand people have recovered.''

Asking people across the world to fight the pandemic bravely, Ghebreyesus gave the message of ''we must fight, unite and ignite.'' He further explained his message saying, ''Fight to stop the virus with every resource at our disposal;Unite to confront the pandemic together. We are one humanity, with one, common enemy. No country can fight alone; we can only fight together. And ignite the industrial might and innovation of the G20 to produce and distribute the tools needed to save lives.''

"We must also make a promise to future generations, saying: 'never again'," Tedros added.

While addressing a press briefing, the WHO Director General also spoke about the G20 countries commitment to fight the pandemic and thanked them for making efforts to safeguard the global economy, address international trade disruptions and enhance global cooperation.

Meanwhile, he also bought forward the need of protective gears and informed, '' WHO has shipped almost 2 million individual items of protective gear to 74 countries that need it most, and we’re preparing to send a similar amount to a further 60 countries.''

He said he had urged the G20 countries to use their "industrial might and innovation" to produce and distribute the tools needed to save more lives.

The coronavirus pandemic has killed 27,198 people across goble and 593,291 cases has been registered across 176 countries as per Johns Hopkins University tally at 6.30 am IST on Saturday.