Over 34.5 lakh COVID-19 worldwide infections, more than 2.42 lakh dead

The coronavirus outbreak across the globe has now infected over 34.5 lakh people with claiming more than 2.42 lakh lives.

According to the Wordometers' coronavirus data at 11:15 PM IST, around 34,51,000 people have been tested COVID-19 positive across 212 countries and territories while close to 2,43,000 people have succumbed to the virus.

There were around 52,920 confirmed cases in the world in the last 24 hours while more than 3,545 people lost their lives due to the fatal virus.

The United States (US) with 11,42,700 cases has been the worst-hit country in the world. The US in the last 24 hours reported more than 11,000 COVID-19 positive cases.

The US is followed by Spain where over 2,45,550 people have contracted the coronavirus. Spain on Saturday recorded over 2,500 new cases. Although, joggers, cyclists, and surfers across Spain emerged from their homes, with adults allowed out for exercise for the first time in seven weeks as the government began easing tough COVID-19 lockdown restrictions.

With 1,900 new confirmed cases on Saturday, Italy on the third spot has now witnessed close to 2,10,000 COVID-19 cases.

The United Kingdom which has been the worst-hit country in the world from the past few days saw close to 5,000 cases in a day. The number of COVID-19 patients in the UK now stands at 1,82,200. Meanwhile, the UK PM Boris Johnson and his fiancée Carrie Symonds who were recently blessed with a newborn son, named him Wilfred Lawrie Nicholas, partly as a tribute to two of the intensive care doctors who they said had saved the British leader`s life as he battled COVID-19 last month.

France on the fifth spot has 1,67,300 coronavirus positive cases. Travellers to France, including French citizens returning home, will face a compulsory two-week quarantine and possible isolation when they arrive in the country to help slow the spread of coronavirus.

Germany on the sixth spot has registered over 1,64,400 infections.

Turkey between Friday 11 PM and Saturday 11 PM reported more than 1,900 cases. The total count in the country now has jumped to 1,24,370.

Russia, which saw the second most number of COVID-19 cases in the world after the US in the last 24 hours, recorded close to 10,000 cases. The country's COVID-19 count has increased to 1,24,000 with most of the cases being reported in the capital, Moscow.

Iran (96,440 cases), Brazil (92,630), China (82,870), and Canada (56,550) are the other worst-hit nations in the world.

Most COVID-19 deaths in the world:

The US remained top on this list as it saw 868 new COVID-19 deaths in a day. The number of COVID-19 deaths in the US now stands at 66,620.

Italy being the second-worst affected nation, on Saturday recorded 474 deaths. Italy's death count now stands at 28,710.

621 new deaths took UK's death toll to 28,130.

The UK is followed by Spain where the COVID-19 deaths breached the 25,000-mark on Saturday. Spain's death count now stands at 25,100.

France on the fifth spot has more than 24,500 coronavirus deaths in the country.