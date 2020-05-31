Over 60.9 lakh coronavirus cases worldwide; death count mounts to 3.68 lakh

New Delhi: The coronavirus that spread from a Wuhan market in China in late December 2019, has now infected more than 60.9 lakh people across the globe while taking over 3.68 lakh lives.

According to the Worldometers website at 11:50 PM IST on Saturday (May 30, 2020), approximately 60,94,621 people have contracted COVID-19, and around 3,68,830 people succumbed to the virus in the world.

The website also shows that there were 68,203 new confirmed cases and 2,408 deaths around the world in the last 24 hours.

While over 27 lakh people have recovered, almost 30.3 lakh people are still struggling to recover from the virus that was declared as a 'pandemic' by the World Health Organization (WHO) on March 11, 2020.

The virus was first recorded outside of China on January 13, 2020, when the officials confirmed a case in Thailand.

The United States of America (USA) has been the worst COVID-19-hit country in the world where more than 18 lakh people have been tested positive for coronavirus. The USA on Saturday recorded 12,541 positive cases.

Earlier on Saturday, the European Union (EU) urged the USA to reconsider its decision to cut ties with WHO over its handling of the COVID-19 pandemic.

European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen and Josep Borrell, the EU's top diplomat said, "In the face of this global threat, now is the time for enhanced cooperation and common solutions. Actions that weaken international results must be avoided."

The US is followed by Brazil that has seen a decline in the confirmed cases from the past few days. Brazil with close to 1,200 new cases has now 4.69 lakh COVID-19 cases.

Russia that saw the second most number of cases on Saturday after the US now has 3.96 lakh coronavirus infections in the country. Russia on Saturday witnessed 8,952 confirmed infections.

Spain on the fourth spot saw a rise of 664 and the country's total count surged to 2.86 lakh.

The United Kingdom (UK) with 1,604 new cases now has over 2.72 lakh positive cases. After almost three-month COVID-19 halt, elite competitive sport in England can resume from Monday behind closed doors provided strict conditions are met, the government said on Saturday.

Italy (2.32 lakh), France (1.86 lakh), Germany (1.83 lakh), India (1.81 lakh), and Turkey (1.63 lakh) are the other countries in the top-10 list of countries with the most number of COVID-19 confirmed cases.

Countries with most COVID-19 deaths:

The USA remained on the top where 1,05,055 people have succumbed to the virus. The USA on Saturday recorded 513 new deaths.

The UK being the second worst-hit saw a rise of 215 and now has 38,376 coronavirus deaths.

Italy with 33,340 deaths is on the third spot, which lost 215 of its people in the last 24 hours.

France's toll has jumped to 28,714 by Saturday evening.

Spain that has been recovering well from the pandemic from the past few weeks saw four deaths in the last 24 hours. Spain has now 27,125 deaths