Pakistan adds more questions to Pulwama dossier

Islamabad: Pakistan on Thursday said that it has handed over more questions to India on its dossier on Jaish-e-Mohammad's involvement in the dastardly Pulwama attack and claimed that New Delhi has not provided any "actionable evidence" on the terror attack.

Foreign Office spokesperson Mohammad Faisal during his media briefing said that the reply to previous questions was also not given by India so far. Pakistan has handed over further questions to the Indian High Commissioner on the Pulwama dossier, Faisal said, "We await the Indian response to questions shared with them."

The spokesperson claimed that India has so far not provided "any actionable intelligence" related to the terror attack in Pulwama in Kashmir on February 14 in which 40 CRPF personnel were killed. He claimed that Pakistan has "credible intelligence" that India could launch a "misadventure" against Pakistan this month.

"Pakistan will respond decisively if its resolve is tested by India," he said.

India handed over the dossier to Pakistan on February 27 with specific details of JeM's complicity in the Pulwama attack in which 40 CRPF personnel were killed and presence of JeM terror camps and its leadership in Pakistan.

Pakistan earlier said that it has not found any link between the JeM and the Pulwama terror attack and demanded more information/evidence from India.

India expressed disappointment over Pakistan's response to its dossier on JeM's involvement in the Pulwama attack, saying Islamabad continues to be in "denial" on the issue of cross border terrorism. To a question on Kartarpur corridor, Faisal said the two sides have agreed for talks on the corridor which will be held at Zero Line in Kartarpur Sahib.

Speaking on the US-Taliban talks, he said Pakistan would not be part of the next round of talks between Taliban and the US in Doha this month. He said there would also be an intra-Afghan dialogue on 14th and 15th of this month, organised by Russia. The first such meeting was held in Moscow in February this year. The spokesperson said that Pakistan would continue to support peace talks in Afghanistan as dialogue is the only good way to resolve outstanding issues.