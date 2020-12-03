हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
Zee News

Mobile Reporter

Live TV

Videos

Photos

Blogs

Top News

Latest News

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Technology

India

States

World

Business

Science & Environment

Health

CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH
Yahya Mujahid

Pakistan court jails Hafiz Saeed-led JuD's spokesperson Yahya Mujahid to 15 years

A Pakistani anti-terrorism court has sentenced 15-year jail term to Jammat-ud-Dawah spokesperson.

Pakistan court jails Hafiz Saeed-led JuD&#039;s spokesperson Yahya Mujahid to 15 years
File Photo

Lahore: A Pakistani anti-terrorism court has handed down 15 years jail term to Yahya Mujahid, spokesperson of the 26/11 Mumbai terror attack mastermind Hafiz Saeed's Jammat-ud-Dawah (JuD), in a terror-financing case.

Mujahid was in November sentenced to 32 years in jail by the anti-terrorism court in two terror financing cases. Besides Mujahid, the ATC Lahore on Wednesday also awarded 15 years imprisonment to JuD's senior leader Zafar Iqbal and six months jail term to Prof Hafiz Abdul Rehman Makki, brother-in-law of JuD chief Hafiz Saeed.

Earlier, the ATC Lahore had sentenced Iqbal for 26 years imprisonment in three such cases. ATC Judge Ijaz Ahmad Buttar announced the verdict in FIR 42 of 2019 under different provisions of the Anti-Terrorism Act 1997. The three convicts were present in the court when the judge announced the verdict. 

The Counter-Terrorism Department (CTD) of Punjab police had registered as many as 41 FIRs against JuD leaders, including Saeed in different cities. The trial courts have so far decided 25 cases. The ATC has sentenced Saeed for collective imprisonment of 21 years on terror financing charges under sections 11-N of Anti-Terrorism Act 1997 in four cases so far.

Saeed-led JuD is the front organisation for the Lashkar-e-Taiba which is responsible for carrying out the 2008 Mumbai attack that killed 166 people, including six Americans.
The US named Saeed as a Specially Designated Global Terrorist, and the country, since 2012, has offered a USD 10 million bounty on Saeed.

Live TV

Zee News App: Read latest news of India and world, bollywood news, business updates, cricket scores, etc. Download the Zee news app now to keep up with daily breaking news and live news event coverage.
Tags:
Yahya Mujahid26/11 Mumbai terror attackMumbai terror attackHafiz SaeedJamat -u-DawahLashkar-e-Taiba
Next
Story

Pfizer/BioNTech vaccine: UK PM Boris Johnson says game not over in fight against COVID-19

  • 95,34,964Confirmed
  • 1,38,648Deaths

Full coverage

  • 6,17,43,588Confirmed
  • 14,44,648Deaths

Full coverage

Must Watch

PT5M41S

Farmers Protest: Farmers prepare a 10-page draft