Pakistan successfully tests air-launched cruise missile Ra'ad-II with range of 600 km

Pakistan on Tuesday conducted a successful flight test of air-launched cruise missile Ra’ad-II with a range of 600 km, which significantly enhances air delivered strategic standoff capability on land and at sea. The weapon system is equipped with state of the art guidance and navigation systems ensuring the engagement of targets with high precision, according to a press release issued by the Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR), the military's media wing.

The successful flight test was witnessed by senior Pakistan Army officers and military officials, the statement said. Pakistan Director General Strategic Plans Division, Lieutenant General Nadeem Zaki Manj, termed the successful launch as "a major step towards complementing Pakistan's deterrence capability". He appreciated the technical prowess of the Pakistani scientists and engineers who developed the weapon system and made the launch a success, the statement said.

Pakistan President Arif Alvi, Prime Minister Imran Khan and senior military officials have congratulated the scientists and engineers on the successful conduct of missile test, it said.

Pakistan's development of the Ra'ad could be seen as an attempt to match India's BrahMos cruise missile, according to the US-based Missile Defense Advocacy Alliance, a non-profit organisation, news agency PTI reported. It also said that currently this missile is planned to be attached to Mirage aircraft or F-16 fighter jets of the Pakistan Air Force.

In January, the ISPR said Pakistan conducted a successful training launch of surface-to-surface ballistic missile Ghaznavi, capable of delivering multiple types of warheads up to a range of 290 km.