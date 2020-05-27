Pakistan's offensive against India continues after failing to discredit New Delhi in OIC

New Delhi: Upset by the failure of its recent attempt to discredit India in the Organization of Islamic Cooperation (OIC) summit, Pakistan is sparing no effort to carry out a systematic campaign to portray Indian government as a Fascist regime in its propaganda by using political infighting between the ruling BJP and the anti-BJP camp.

In a recently organized virtual meeting of OIC envoys, the United Arab Emirates (UAE) and the Maldives together thwarted Pakistan's bid to target India on the pretext of Islamophobia.

Pakistan's Foreign Minister Shah Mohammad Qureshi is constantly busy making rhetoric against India. He took to social media to criticise India and tweeted, "Pakistan has consistently appealed to @UN & @OIC_OCI to condemn Modi’s Hindutva supremacist ideology with relentless Islamophobia & violence/regional instability perpetuated."

Pakistani agencies have been active in India for creating divisions among people of different religious communities living together for centuries, along with hatching conspiracies to discredit India on international forums by making false accusations of discrimination against minorities in India.

ISI has been using highly paid lobbyists to arrange publication of articles in leading US and British publications critical of Prime Minister Narendra Modi and the BJP and trying to project that India is no more a democracy. As part of relentless campaign, both Pakistan Prime Minister Imran Khan and Pakistan Foreign Minister Qureshi have been posting abusive tweets against India.

Qureshi, who subscribes to an ideology where minorities have no rights, revealed his shocking ignorance of Indian politics by tweeting "Condemn Modi’s Dravidian supremacist Ideology" later he edited his tweet (Zee News has screenshot of his tweet where he mentioned this fact).

"Pakistan has consistently appealed to @UN & @OIC_OCI to condemn Modi’s Dravidian supremacist ideology with relentless Islamophobia & violence/regional instability perpetuated. We also welcome @antonioguterres agreement on need to counter Islamophobia & OIC-IPHRC’s earlier censure"

Earlier, Zee News has reported that Indian Security agencies have found direct link of Pakistan Agencies in Delhi riots. A joint investigation of security agencies and Cyber experts revealed that the student wing of Pakistan Prime Minister Imran Khan’s party Tehreek-e-Insaf Party (PTI) had colluded with the ISI to push fake tweets and video messages to further fuel unrest during the communal riots in northeast Delhi.

The Insaaf Students Federation (ISF), the student wing of the PTI, allegedly played a key role in spreading fake news and projecting the Delhi riots as “anti-Muslim genocide”. The ISF had created hundreds of fake accounts under Hindu names to spread panic and rumours during the Delhi riots and in its aftermath.

It was the ISF that first used the hashtags #RSSkillingMuslims and the #GenocideOfMuslims to create widespread confusion in India, especially Delhi, asking its members to tweet and retweet anti-India messages with these hashtags to create panic.

Recently, Maldives and UAE thwarted Pakistan's design to defame India on the issue of minority and Islamophobia at the OIC by saying it is incorrect. The reply came after Pakistan’s Ambassador to the UN, Munir Akram, proposed that India is actively promoting Islamophobic agenda in the OIC meeting.

Giving befitting reply to Pakistan, Maldives said India is the largest democracy in the world and home to over 200 million Muslims, allegations of Islamophobia would be factually incorrect and detrimental to religious harmony in South Asia. The Maldives further said that on the basis of social media it should not be constructed as representative of the feeling of 1.3 million people.

It also stressed that in recent years, India has built up stronger ties with many Islamic nations such as Saudi Arabia, UAE, Afghanistan, Palestine, Mauritius. These countries have conferred upon Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi their highest civilian awards. The Maldives also said that South Asian Countries should find ways for working together.

Pakistan is constantly spreading lies about minorities living in India, just to divert the attention of the world as it has been facing a lot of criticism for violation of human rights by its Army in Balochistan and Sindh area. Many human rights activists have protested against forced disappearances and kidnapping by the government agencies creating problems for it on the global forum.

In the USCIRF report, despite the horrendous treatment of Ahmadiyas, who were not allowed even to be enumerated as minorities and were excluded from the Pakistan Minorities Commission, Pakistan through lobbyists managed to prevent any critical references against it but managed to include India as a country of particular concern.