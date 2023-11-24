Protests, Clashes After Children Stabbed Outside School In Dublin

DUBLIN: In a shocking turn of events, Dublin became a battleground on Thursday evening as protesters clashed with police following a brutal knife assault earlier in the day that left five people injured, including three children. According to RTE, a prominent Irish news outlet, protesters targeted officers of the state police force, Garda, and even set a Garda car ablaze. The chaotic scenes unfolded on O'Connell Street and Parnell Square East, with rioters hurling pyrotechnics and bottles at law enforcement.

Knife Assault Sparks Public Outcry

The clashes erupted hours after a knife assault occurred outside a central Dublin school around 1:30 pm (local time) on Thursday. A 5-year-old child is undergoing emergency medical treatment, while a woman and two other children sustained injuries. A 6-year-old girl's injuries were less severe, and a boy was discharged from the hospital.

Police Identify 'Person of Interest'

Despite the severity of the incident, Irish police stated they were not treating it as terror-related. A man in his 50s, hospitalized with serious injuries, is currently a "person of interest." The police emphasized having a "definite line of inquiry" and stated they are not actively seeking anyone else involved in the school incident.

Appeal For Calm

Addressing the escalating situation, Garda Commissioner Drew Harris condemned the ongoing clashes, describing the public disorder in the city as "disgraceful." At an evening press conference, he urged people to "calm down, go home, and allow us to conduct our duties and investigations properly."

'Appalling Attack Will Not Be Tolerated'

Ireland's Justice Minister, Helen McEntee, expressed deep shock over the "appalling attack on three innocent children and a woman." She emphasized that the city's instability "will not be tolerated" and called for restraint. McEntee warned against allowing a "thuggish and manipulative element" to exploit the tragedy for havoc.

Housing Crisis, Anti-Immigrant Sentiment

Notably, some protesters carried signs reading "Irish Lives Matter" and waved Irish flags in a neighborhood with a significant immigrant community. The incident comes against the backdrop of Ireland's chronic housing crisis, with dissatisfaction fueling a backlash against asylum seekers and refugees. Far-right figures have amplified anti-immigration sentiment, claiming that "Ireland is full." The situation highlights the broader societal challenges that may be contributing to the unrest.