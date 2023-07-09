Repeatedly Raped At Age 9, Premature Baby Died: How The First Black Female Billionaire, With A Net Worth Of Rs 29,000 Crore, Changed Her Horrible Past

Oprah Winfrey Success Story: One of the most powerful women in the world, Oprah Winfrey's life embodies the adage that those who can endure the thorns will eventually create their own rose garden. Her life story is filled with a variety of heartbreaking events that can motivate someone from a low socioeconomic background to reach life's highest peaks. Oprah Winfrey wore potato sacks as a child since her impoverished family could not always afford to buy her clothes. Winfrey is the only black woman on Forbes' list of the 400 wealthiest Americans today, and the journal estimates her net worth at $3.5 billion (29,000 Crore). Winfrey had a difficult upbringing before she rose to prominence as the queen of daytime television and a media tycoon.

Oprah Winfrey: Assault And Sexual Molestation

Oprah was born in a remote area of Mississippi to a single, adolescent mother who worked as a housemaid and couldn't even afford to provide for the necessities. She was forced to endure a horrible childhood rife with cruelty and deprivation. While her grandmother used to beat her, no one was around to provide assistance. She was forced to cover her body with clothes made from potato sacks. When Oprah was just 9 years old, her cousin, uncle, and a family acquaintance sexually molested her. She broke down in tears as she related the awful incident of being repeatedly raped by her own 19-year-old cousin. The 69-year-old TV producer opened up about the lifelong trauma brought on by the sexual assaults she experienced up until the age of 14 in her mental health series, 'The Me You Can't See', which she co-created with Prince Harry. At the age of 13, she fled her home after years of violence, neglect, and molestation. She gave birth to a premature baby when she was 14 years old; the child couldn't survive and passed away soon after birth.



Oprah Winfrey: An Unseen Hope

At the age of 14, Winfrey decided to live with her father in Nashville, Tennessee, where her career would begin to soar. According to media reports, her father gave Winfrey a sense of structure, discipline, and direction that she had never experienced. She flourished intellectually and socially at East Nashville High School, where she made the honor roll and was chosen as the most popular girl in her class because of the stable and education-focused environment she built. Her love for the media was first sparked while she was a student at East Nashville High. She endured taunts from her classmates about her poverty and skin tone, but she never gave up. Oprah put in a lot of effort in her studies and studied acting and public speaking. Additionally, she won the election for school president. After completing her education, she won a public speaking competition and was awarded a scholarship for further studies. After school, she worked for a neighborhood black radio station and joined the speech team.

The Oprah Winfrey Show

To pursue a career in journalism, Oprah, however, left college at the young age of 19. It was a wise bet for her. She worked as a local anchor for a short while before finding a job as a co-anchor in Baltimore. Before turning 20, she became Nashville's first black female news anchor. She worked on the radio to support herself and hosted the popular morning program 'People are Talking,' which helped her build a solid reputation. Then she was given the opportunity to present a program called 'AM Chicago', which went on to become the highest-rated talk show ever and was such a success that it was renamed the 'The Oprah Winfrey Show'. Winfrey has worked on plays, television shows, and films in addition to her award-winning talk show. She was a nominee for an Academy Award for Best Supporting Actress in 1985 for her work in the drama "The Colour Purple." Additionally, she launched a radio station called Oprah Radio, published her own magazine called The Oprah Magazine, and also joined with Discovery Communications to launch the Oprah Winfrey Network, a cable channel.

Oprah Winfrey: Queen Of All Media

She excelled in her work and rose to become known as the 'Queen of all media'. Oprah currently owns the cable channel OWN, which stands for Oprah Winfrey Network. She is the only black person in American history to be a multi-billionaire and the largest black philanthropist, with a net worth of 29,000 Crore. At present, she is the wealthiest African-American woman in the world. President Barack Obama presented Oprah with the Presidential Medal of Freedom, along with honorary doctorates from Duke and Harvard.

Oprah Winfrey has undoubtedly broken down barriers and inspired millions of people all around the world with her remarkable level of accomplishment.