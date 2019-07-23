close

Russia

Russia says it flew first long-range air patrol with China in Asia-Pacific region

The ministry made the statement after South Korea accused a Russian military aircraft of violating its air space earlier on Tuesday and fired warning shots at it in an incident that also involved Chinese planes. 

MOSCOW: Russia's Ministry of Defence said on Tuesday it had conducted its first joint long-range air patrol with China in the Asia-Pacific region and that it had not been aimed at another country.

The Russian defence ministry said that Russia and China`s air forces had not violated the air space of any other countries, however. 

