Russia to formally occupy four Ukraine regions tomorrow: Kremlin

Moscow: Russia will hold a signing ceremony on Friday to incorporate the annexed four occupied regions of Ukraine at Kremlin, Moscow's President Vladimir Putin's spokesman Dmitry Peskov said. "Tomorrow in the Georgian Hall of the Grand Kremlin Palace at 15:00 [1200 GMT] a signing ceremony will take place on the incorporation of the new territories into Russia," spokesman Dmitry Peskov said on Thursday, as quoted by Al Jazeera. He further added that Putin will make a speech at this event. The referendum by the Russian authorities on the annexation of occupied territories of Ukraine was largely seen as a "sham referendum" and has been widely criticised by various countries.

German Chancellor Olaf Scholz said that Germany will never accept the results of "sham" referendums on joining Russia in occupied regions of Ukraine. According to Al Jazeera, Scholz made these remarks in conversation with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy. Scholz reaffirmed Germany`s stance saying that the country`s support for Ukraine remains unwavering.

Meanwhile, Canada also said that they will not recognise Russia`s attempted illegal annexation of Ukrainian territories. "Canada does not and will not ever recognise the results of these sham referendums or Russia`s attempted illegal annexation of Ukrainian territories," Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau said in a statement.

Serbia, too, will not recognise the results of referendums held in four regions of Ukraine partly occupied by Russian forces, President Aleksandar Vucic has said, as per the portal."Serbia ... will not recognise that [referendums] as it adheres to international law, the United Nations Charter and UN resolutions," Vucic said as quoted by Al Jazeera.

Meanwhile, Russia`s President Putin signed a decree on Thursday authorising the government to ban some Western trucks from crossing Russian territory. The ban, which applies to vehicles carrying goods, comes into force immediately and applies to countries with similar restrictions against Russia due to their invasion of Ukraine, according to Al Jazeera.