हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
Zee News

Live TV

Videos

Photos

Blogs

Top News

Latest News

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Technology

Budget 2022

India

States

World

Business

Science & Environment

Health

CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH
russia ukraine tensions

Russia-Ukraine crisis: Threat to global security today is 'higher' than during Cold War, warns UN

UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres said that a small mistake or miscommunication between major powers could have catastrophic consequences.

Russia-Ukraine crisis: Threat to global security today is &#039;higher&#039; than during Cold War, warns UN
File Photo (Reuters)

Munich: With East-West tensions at their highest point since the collapse of the Soviet Union in the 1990s, UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres said Friday the world is probably a more dangerous place now than during the Cold War.

Guterres warned that a small mistake or miscommunication between major powers could have catastrophic consequences.

"I am often asked whether we are in a new Cold War. My answer is that the threat to global security now is more complex and probably higher than at that time," Guterres said in his opening speech at an annual security conference in Munich.

During the decades-long standoff between the Soviet Union and the United States in the 20th century, there were mechanisms that enabled the protagonists to calculate risks and use back-channels to prevent crises, Guterres said.

"Today, many of those systems no longer exist and most of the people trained to use them are no longer here with us."

But he said he still believes the buildup of Russian troops around Ukraine won't result in a military conflict.

"I urge all parties to be extremely careful with their rhetoric. Public statements should aim to reduce tensions, not inflame them," Guterres said.

While US Vice President Kamala Harris, Secretary of State Anthony Blinken, and Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy were attending the Munich Security Conference, there was no senior official present from Russia.

Live TV

Zee News App: Read latest news of India and world, bollywood news, business updates, cricket scores, etc. Download the Zee news app now to keep up with daily breaking news and live news event coverage.
Tags:
russia ukraine tensionsrussia ukraine conflictrussia ukraine invasionrussia ukraine tensionUN Secretary-GeneralAntonio Guterres
Next
Story

Ukraine-Russia crisis: What to know as the tension grinds on

Must Watch

PT15M57S

DNA: Kejriwal taking help of Khalistani forces for elections: Channi