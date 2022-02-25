Russia's invasion of Ukraine, Day 1: Total chaos in Kyiv, 137 dead

Kyiv: Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy on Friday said that at least 137 civilians and military personnel have been killed so far in the Russian invasion of his country. He called them "heroes" in a video address released early Friday in which he also said hundreds more have been wounded.

Zelenskyy says that despite Russia's claim it is attacking only military targets, civilian sites also have been struck. In his words, "They're killing people and turning peaceful cities into military targets. It's foul and will never be forgiven."

137 dead after first day of fighting, reports AFP quoting Ukraine's President Volodymyr Zelenskyy — ANI (@ANI) February 25, 2022

The President said all border guards on Zmiinyi island in the Odesa region were killed on Thursday. Ukraine's border guard service earlier in the day reported that the island was taken by the Russians.

Its capital, Kyiv has plunged into total chaos a day after Russian forces launched a military offensive against Ukraine. Terrified people have been queuing for hours to get fuel, food and medicine.

Many left Kyiv to seek shelter in western Ukraine, building up kilometres-long traffic jams, Xinhua news agency reported. "We were not able to leave, there were terrible traffic jams... We saw people walking from Kyiv just along the highway, with children, animals, suitcases," 28-year-old Iryna told Xinhua.

Iryna was forced to return to her home in Kyiv. "Today we will sleep in the dressing room, there are no windows there," Iryna said. Oksana, a 40-year-old manager, said she was hiding in an underground parking area after an air defence alarm in Kyiv.

"I keep my bag at the door, I`m afraid that the attack on the city will continue," Oksana said. Oksana lives on the left bank of Kyiv. She said explosions were heard near her home the whole day. "Like all people in my country, I am scared," she added, crying.

Earlier on Thursday, Russia launched a military operation against Ukraine. Despite the threat of harshest sanctions and enormous international pressure and appeal for peace, the Russian troops continued to invade Ukraine on Thursday mounted an assault by land, sea and air in the biggest attack on a European state since the Second World War.

Casting aside international condemnation and sanctions, Russian President Vladimir Putin warned the United States and its NATO allies that any attempt to interfere would lead to ‘severe consequences you have never seen.’

Addressing the Russian people in a televised address, Putin had said, “Whoever tries to hinder us, and even more so, to create threats to our country, to our people, should know that Russia`s response will be immediate. And it will lead you to such consequences that you have never encountered in your history."

